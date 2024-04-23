'I don’t believe a school should be an exam factory' - Shrewsbury man to take helm at historic private establishment

When Andrew Allman takes up his post at historic Lucton School, near Leominster, in Herefordshire, in September this year his family will give it the biggest endorsement of all - when his two children start there.

Mr Allman, aged 44, has a track record of success at one of the UK’s newest independent schools. He has seen pupil numbers more than double at co-educational Myddelton College, in Denbigh, in North Wales since he took over in 2019.

He leaves Myddelton College with over 360 students including 96 boarders from Europe, Africa, South America, China and India.

Myddelton gained plaudits for the way it negotiated the difficulties of lockdown with the school providing a full programme of online lessons for its students, many of them living abroad during lockdown and including lessons for the junior school pupils.