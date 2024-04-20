Telford hairdressing students show they're a cut above at competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Trainees on level two and three courses at Telford College took part in a range of challenges under a series of themes, including avant garde, catwalk, masquerade ball and prom.

“We’ve had around 70 students taking part in the competition this year, and have been blown away by the creativity, the looks and the effort they’ve put in,” said learner manager Jodie Allen.

“This annual competition is incredibly important, as it allows students to showcase their creativity and helps prepare them for national competitions.

“This year we have two students who have entered the World Skills Competition for hairdressing after practicing for the competition and gaining confidence in hair up. All of our students should be very proud of themselves this week.”

Many of the groups picked their own themes for the competition, and had been preparing since Christmas.

They were challenged to create a whole look around their chosen theme, including make-up, hair and outfit- as well as producing a mood board to showcase their ideas.

The level three students have been visited twice by from successful local stylist Hayley Hamilton to give them inspiration, hints and tips for their avant garde creations.

Jodie added: “We’d like to say a huge thanks to the industry professionals and ex- students who kindly gave their time to judge, including Neomi Owen from Flares salon, Hayley Hamilton, Lindsay Mcilmoyle, Selina Vernon and Caroline Williams.

Winners received engraved trophies and there were also prizes on offer such as hair tools and products, donated by L’Oreal and Alan Howard.

In the level two competition, Emma Taylor Wozencroft won the catwalk section, and Taya Lycett won for masquerade ball. First place in the level two fast track prom section went to Rachel Keeley.

Level three avant garde winners were Morgan Venables for the 16-19 section, and Shannon Thomas for the adult learner section.