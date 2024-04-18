Decision to proceed with library service cut taken by officers without cabinet member's knowledge

It emerged last week that Shropshire Council wants to scrap its Schools Library Service (SLS) from September as it seeks to save up to £62m from its spending.

Schools across Shropshire pay into the service and receive books and items from SLS' library of more than 250,000 items, including resource boxes.

Parents have reacted with dismay at the move, while one headteacher has launched a petition against the proposal – which has so far been signed by more than 3,000 people.

Councillor Roger Evans, the Leader of Shropshire Council's Liberal Democrats, raised the issue at Wednesday's meeting of the council's cabinet.