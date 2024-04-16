Parents and children discovering if they have secured their primary school choice

National Primary Offer day is when parents and children are told where they will be learning come September.

In the Shropshire Council area 98.2 per cent of applicants have secured their first choice, while in Telford & Wrekin 94 per cent were allocated their preferred school.

For Shropshire that figure was up on 95.6 per cent last year.

Overall for Shropshire 99.8 per cent of the 2,572 parents and children who applied were allocated one of their preferred schools – with only five, or 0.2 per cent being offered an alternative school.

For Telford & Wrekin 98.7 per cent of the 2,030 applicants were allocated one of their top three choices, up from 97.5 per cent last year.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “We are really pleased that more than 98 per cent of pupils will be going to their first preference primary school in 2024.

"Shropshire Council works hard to ensure that as many children as possible are able to attend their preferred school. Although it isn’t possible in every case, 99.8 per cent of applicants will attend one of their top three preferred schools, and all applicants have been offered a place.

"Notably the percentage of on-time applicants who received their first preference is higher than it has been in any of the last ten years. Likewise, the percentage of pupils who received an offer of one of their preferred schools is higher than it has been over the last ten years, which is fantastic news."

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy said: “We are delighted that over 98 per cent of children have secured a place at one of their preferred primary schools. This means that for the third year running more children in our borough have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

“We want every child in Telford and Wrekin to have the best start in life; giving access to high-quality education right on their doorstep is essential for this.

“This is testament to the council’s significant investment which has been made in recent years to improve facilities within our schools and increase the number of places available. This year will be the first year when children will benefit from the additional 30 reception places at Lawley Village Academy, following the expansion works which will be completed by September.”