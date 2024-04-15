Harper Adams University is national leader among employers in agriculture

The University was announced as the leading UK University and the second in the world, behind Wageningen University in The Netherlands, in its subject area in the 2024 QS World University rankings. It has held a top two place globally for more than six years.

This year, Harper has also risen to become a top 150 global university in its field – and its highest spot in the global rankings so far.

In other rankings, the University rose in the metrics examining the number of citations per paper its academics produce, and in its academic reputation.