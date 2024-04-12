Dismay as Shropshire Council closes book on school library service without consultation

Shropshire Council has confirmed to the Shropshire Star that it plans to stop the SLS service from September 1.

The service is paid for by schools and provides them with books, resources and materials to stock their libraries. Without it, schools will have to source their own library books and resources at up to eight times the current costs.

The authority, which is trying to plug a £62million black hole in its finances, told schools earlier this week that the service was having move from its current location and since it had been running at a two-year loss, a decision had been made to scrap it.

The move has been slammed by both parents and opposition councillors at Shropshire Council.

Charlotte Morris, whose Year 1 daughter goes to Christ Church CofE in Cressage, near Shrewsbury, accused the council of “getting rid of books”.