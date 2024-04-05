School celebrates opening of new classroom

The new timber-framed building at Ysgol Pennant in Penybontfawr has almost doubled the teaching space at the village school – and teachers say pupils are really enjoying lessons in the new room.

The project was completed by SWG Construction on behalf of Powys County Council, with the team taking extra care as the work was done while the school remained open.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I would like to thank SWG Construction for helping the council deliver this extension at Ysgol Pennant, which has been thanks to a Welsh Medium Capital Grant from the Welsh Government.

“It is pleasing to hear that SWG formed a good relationship with the school community and took care to maintain their safety and kept disruption to a minimum.

“The school are very happy with the result and have since used the new classroom for an S4C television report about the school.

“This extension is part of our commitment to developing Welsh-medium education in the county and increasing the opportunities for a growing number of children and young people to become fully bilingual, fluent in both Welsh and English and therefore contributing to the Welsh Government’s aspiration to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

Shaun Humphries, construction director at SWG Construction said: “We are delighted staff and pupils are enjoying their new classroom.

“The project involved the removal of an existing conservatory and building a new timber frame, brick-clad single-storey classroom extension under a slate roof, which incorporates Velux windows to provide natural light.

“We also reconfigured the existing toilets, providing new cubicles, putting in a new access ramp, making internal alterations to form new fire escapes and access, and adding a new floor, wall finishes, internal doors, and decoration.

“We are experienced at working in live environments and are pleased to have completed the project without major interruptions to the school day.”