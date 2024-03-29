Shropshire college students head back to primary school to volunteer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On a regular basis throughout the school year the Concord College students have been volunteering at Longnor Primary School where they have shared their culture with the young boys and girls.

On the last visit before the Easter holidays the Concord students gave presentations to three classes on their home countries and cultures.

Students from China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Thailand shared information about their capitals, food, clothing, celebrations and language with the Longnor Primary School pupils whose ages ranged from five to 11.

The children at Longnor learned how to count in Thai, how the signs in the Chinese Zodiac came to be, where Zuma Rock is and how good cake rusks taste.

“It was a wonderful afternoon filled with learning and laughter,” Mr Daniel Wilson, Concord’s Assistant Principal (Professional Development and Learning) said. “To see our students talk so passionately about their own backgrounds and engage with the boys and girls and answer all their questions was lovely. The work that the volunteers have done with the local primary school pupils has been mutually rewarding and we look forward to strengthening this outreach in the future.”

He said throughout the school year Concord students had been regularly volunteering at the primary school to help the pupils with their reading and also to assist their teachers.

“This has proved to a wonderful experience with the young children enjoying reading, talking and playing with the Concord students who at the same time have loved giving their time and helping the young children in their education," he added. "A number of Concord students are considering careers that will involve talking and listening to young children so this experience has been invaluable.”