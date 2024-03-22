Telford students begin to prepare for life in the workplace

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around 70 local employers visited the school to put year 10 students through their paces in a series of job interview scenarios, giving them advice on interview techniques and content for their CVs.

The students then had to arrange a week-long placement with a local employer – and have returned to school brimming with enthusiasm and ideas.

Chloe Parkins has her sights on a career in PR and marketing, and secured a placement with the marketing team at IT company Fujitsu. The 14-year-old, who is helping her parents with marketing activities for their own business, thanked the team for being so welcoming and supportive – including providing valuable information about digital marketing apprenticeship opportunities.

Skybimi Tetteh has had her heart set on being a midwife since the age of nine. She is planning to take a T-Level in midwifery at Telford College, and completed her placement at Hollinswood primary school and nursery.

She said: “I enjoyed it so much, and have learned a lot. I love jobs which involve communication - we were engaging with students and children, and the staff members were all so lovely.”

Ellie Murray had been considering a career in hair and beauty, but after her placement at a nursery in Muxton, she is now also considering childcare as an option.

“The whole thing has been a great experience,” she said. “The mock interviews were great for me, because now I know what is expected of me. I would have been stressing about that when I left school if we’d not had chance to do this.”

Sarah Wilson, who did her placement with the adult and social care team at the local authority, said she also found the interview process incredibly valuable.

“I’m not the most outgoing of people, but the mock interviews were so supportive. It was the first time sat in front of someone who might employ you, and I learned so much about the importance of eye contact, and things that should be in my CV.”

Julia Matos, who is interested in a surgical career, split her placement between two different employers – the police force, and a care home in Wellington.

“Experiencing two different jobs has helped me to see two different sides of the job – taking care of people, and the investigation side. The mock interviews also helped me a lot, particularly the Army who explained some of the routes for me to get into one of the many careers they offer.”

The students said they all found the process eye-opening in terms of the ‘horizon of opportunities’ available locally, and commented on how caring, understanding, helpful and ‘human’ the staff at their placement companies had been.

Richard James, head of year 10 at Telford Priory School, said: “We’ve worked hard over the years to build relationships with a bank of local employers, and we’re really grateful to them for taking the time to provide such valuable to help to our students.

“It makes so much difference to their perspective of the world of work, and can really build their confidence.”