Council changes plans on re-locating Telford nursery to bowling green site

Oakengates Nursery School is set to be moved from Telford Theatre as part of proposals part of plans to remodel the site.

Telford & Wrekin Council originally proposed to move the nursery into Hartshill Park Pavilion but faced substantial opposition against the plan.

The local authority is now planning to provide a purpose-built facility at Cartlidge House – a third of a mile from the old nursery.

The council says that the Charlton Street nursery will have the capacity for 108 children, maintaining the same intake as the current facility.

“This purpose-built nursery will have dedicated parking, modern amenities, and landscaped outdoor space, providing an optimal learning environment for young children,” said the council.

“Initially, alternative sites were explored. However, after further consideration of various factors such as access, parking and site layout, the site at Cartlidge House emerged as the most suitable location for the nursery.”

Denise Garner, executive headteacher at Oakengates Nursery School, added: “This move presents an exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to the enhanced facilities and learning environment that the new purpose-built facility will provide, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding education and care to the children of our community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council had revealed proposals before Christmas for the temporary change of use of Hartshill Park Pavilion bowling green to a nursery school for five years.

However, the Friends of Hartshill Park objected ‘strongly’ against having a commercial enterprise on the park and suggested Cartlidge House was a ‘better option’, which they said had been empty for ‘many months’.

Lynn Askin, on behalf of Oakengates Town Council, submitted a comment that without the Hartshill Park Pavilion planning application then the town would be left without a nursery.

The council has instead announced a plan to develop Cartlidge House into a nursery.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford and Wrekin Counil's cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy added: “The new facility at Cartlidge House will offer enhanced amenities and accessibility, ensuring that children continue to receive high-quality early education in a modern setting, which we as a council are absolutely committed to doing.”

Plans for Hartshill Park Pavilion are yet to be officially withdrawn.

If plans go ahead for the Cartlidge House development, then Oakengates could have two nurseries for children, after plans were approved in January for a facility in the former furniture warehouse building on Cockshutt Road.

Kaleidoscope Childcare Ltd plans to provide a nursery for 32 children on that site.