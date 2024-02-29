Wellington school to welcome 300 new pupils after expansion plans get green light

Ercall Wood Technology College in Wellington says that a new three-storey teaching building which will ‘predominantly’ used for science lessons.

The school currently has 949 pupils enrolled and the new building will allow for the ‘incremental increase of 300 students over a period of time’.

“The scheme has arisen from the increase in demand for local provision of secondary education and developing an existing established site is beneficial in many ways such as utilising existing infrastructure,” said a planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in November.

“This allows future demand to be met for people living locally and to encourage growth locally. The proposal is sited in the most efficient part of the overall site, not eroding into the open feel of the site and the provision of sports and play areas. Nestling into an undervalued part of the site, giving it purpose and presence whilst still providing the necessary service areas.”