Ofsted inspectors deliver verdict on primary school

During their visit Ofsted inspectors also found that two areas of Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury were 'outstanding' – behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The school said it was "immensely proud" of the recognition, saying it reflects its "commitment to providing a nurturing and enriching environment where pupils thrive".

The report, published by inspectors, said pupils are encouraged to "dream big and fly high".

It states: "Pupils at Grange Primary thrive. The school’s vision of ‘achievement through caring’ is realised through the highly effective pastoral care provided for its pupils.

"A comment made by one parent is shared by many others: ‘The Grange isn’t just a school, it’s a family.’ Pupils feel safe and enjoy school.

"The school has high aspirations for what pupils can achieve. The ‘granger code’ based on the school’s values is lived and breathed in the school. Staff have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and expect them to work hard. All pupils live up to these expectations.

"Consequently, the school is a calm and orderly place in which to learn. All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well.

"Supporting pupils’ personal development is at the heart of the school. The school encourages pupils ‘to dream big and fly high’. It provides them with an extensive range of experiences beyond the classroom. Pupils record these in their ‘Pip’s passport’. The school teaches pupils how to be responsible, active citizens. They do this by giving all pupils roles and responsibilities, such as playground leader, farm monitor or office manager. Pupils are proud to take on these roles."

The school is part of the Marches Academy Trust, with the report highlighting the backing it provides.

Inspectors found: "The trust provides highly effective support to the school. Leaders and staff value this support. Leaders at all levels have a clear vision for the school, which is for pupils to flourish both academically and socially.

"Historically, some pupils have not achieved as well as they should by the end of key stage 2. However, the additional training and support provided by the trust and school leaders for teachers has improved the quality of education that the pupils are now receiving, and this is having a positive impact on pupils’ progress."

Headteacher Charlotte Summers, said they were thrilled at the findings of the inspectors.

She said: "I am so proud of our recent achievement and the exceptional dedication of our staff, the unwavering support of our parents, and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

"Together, we continue to foster a culture where every child feels valued, inspired, and empowered to reach their potential. I am also delighted that From Easter 2024, we are able to accommodate children from two-years-old in our nursery, another positive development for Grange Primary School.”