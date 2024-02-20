St Thomas & St Anne's CE Primary School in Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, has brought in a mud kitchen, wooden teepees, obstacles and more to give pupils "an amazing hour of play, every day".

The school has subscribed to Outdoor Play and Learning, a not-for-profit company which aims to improve playtime to bolster children's physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Playtime has been overhauled at St Thomas and St Anne's in Hanwood

The playground has been developed and improved by creating a digging and mud area, a village area with dens and a creative area where children can dress up.

All kinds of interests are catered for, including reading and colouring, creating obstacle courses with loose parts or balancing in giant spinning tops.