Mother-and-daughter team who bought Telford nursery celebrate two years of fun

Mum Marie Magness and her daughter Alex Magness have long-time knowledge of the Puddleducks Under-Fives nursery in Lawley - Marie used to take Alex there when she was a little one herself.

They both decided to take the plunge and buy the five-days-a-week term-time nursery business at Lawley Community Centre and with the support of parents, the council and employees, they are celebrating a huge success.

Marie, 50, said: "We have good support from staff and parents and the local authority has also been really supportive of what we do so we are all working together.

"We have a loyal team of staff who are so supportive of what we do.

"We have 45 under-fives on our roll as a daycare nursery that has been working in term times since 1994.

"There has been some highs and lows but we have got through them and we are looking very much forward to the future.