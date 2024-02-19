Not so jolly hockey sticks as school plans new pitch with floodlights 'near homes'

Prestfelde School has applied to Shropshire Council to build the pitch, with fencing, a hardstanding area, directional sports lighting, access footpaths, a timber maintenance store and landscaped topsoil bund on its grounds off London Road.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lpb22

The school's plan to enhance facilities for the school and community teams is currently losing 33-0 to objections on the council's planning portal. The pitch would be measured 61m by 47m and be available for other uses, illuminated at night six 10m-tall (32ft) floodlights .

"Residents are extremely anxious and concerned that the tranquillity of their homes and gardens will be irrevocably removed," said Ann Matthews.

A whole host of reasons have been given by objectors concerned about the plans which include having six 10-metre-high slimline sports lighting columns which the school is proposing to use until 10pm.

Objector Mrs Isabel Smith is one of the 33 objectors and says that it is a "shockingly inappropriate and crass proposal" for a flood lit all hours Astro turf pitch.