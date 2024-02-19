Shropshire Star
Not so jolly hockey sticks as school plans new pitch with floodlights 'near homes'

Furious residents have pushed back hard against a preparatory school's plans to build a floodlit artificial hockey pitch near their homes.

By David Tooley
Published
Prestfelde School's floodlit hockey pitch plans have not been well received by neighbours

Prestfelde School has applied to Shropshire Council to build the pitch, with fencing, a hardstanding area, directional sports lighting, access footpaths, a timber maintenance store and landscaped topsoil bund on its grounds off London Road.

The school's plan to enhance facilities for the school and community teams is currently losing 33-0 to objections on the council's planning portal. The pitch would be measured 61m by 47m and be available for other uses, illuminated at night six 10m-tall (32ft) floodlights .

"Residents are extremely anxious and concerned that the tranquillity of their homes and gardens will be irrevocably removed," said Ann Matthews.

A whole host of reasons have been given by objectors concerned about the plans which include having six 10-metre-high slimline sports lighting columns which the school is proposing to use until 10pm.

Objector Mrs Isabel Smith is one of the 33 objectors and says that it is a "shockingly inappropriate and crass proposal" for a flood lit all hours Astro turf pitch.

