Plans submitted for new special education needs school to be built in Telford

The proposed school would cater for 68 students specialising in children and young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the new school which, if approved, would be built on land west of Queensway North School in Hortonwood.

Queensway South (previously known as Mount Gilbert) is currently based approximately 10-kilometres south of the proposed site in Dawley.

Both sites are run by applicants Learning Community Trust (LCT) who state that currently the ‘20-minute drive time’ between the sites creates challenges for the headteacher, managing staff and students across the two sites.

Students at Queensway South join the school from Year 5 and remain until leaving in Year 11.

“The aim of this application is to move Queensway South into a specially designed building to the west of Queensway North, therefore both schools can benefit from the same governing bodies, senior leadership team and head teacher,” says the planning application.

“Sitting alongside the existing Queensway North School, it will allow the LCT to operate and manage the two facilities more easily and efficiently together under a ‘one campus’ approach.”