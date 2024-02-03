Harper Adams University is set to build an Institute of Animal Diagnostic and Health building off the Ni.Park development.

The primary use for the building, which will be situated off the A518/Audley Avenue roundabout, is for students to undergo training in systematic post-mortem examination as part of their veterinary degree.

The building, which will hold a maximum of 200 students, will contain two technical laboratories, a large dividable seminar room (capable of hosting two separate sessions) and a social learning space.

The agricultural university says that the site has been chosen due to its ‘prominent anchor position’ to support the ‘landmark ambitions of this project’

A planning statement said: “The Institute for Animal Diagnostics and Health will undertake teaching of students studying veterinary medicine, undertake research in animal disease and impact on agricultural systems and sustainability of those systems, in addition to training vets who will work in food processing industry critical to safeguarding public health and implementation of technologies to support this work.

“The university also intends a key purpose of the facility being to engage and broaden its relationships with relevant Agri-tech businesses and industry bodies, benefiting these organisations both as a specialist animal health diagnostic facility but also as a space to convene to explore matters of mutual interest, development, CPD and training.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved the plans and says that a ‘robust planning statement’ outlined why the proposal cannot be accommodated on the existing Harper Adams University campus in Edgmond.

“(Planning officers consider that the building will be of a high quality and would provide a focal point on to the wider Ni-Park site,” concluded the planning officer.

“The building is considered to be of an acceptable scale and would not result in an over-dominant addition to the street scene.”

Harper Adams University say that although the maximum capacity will be for 200 students it will typically cater for around 60 students on a daily basis rising to 160 students on days ‘at peak capacity’.

The plans include car parking spaces and 32 bicycle spaces in a secure shelter. Harper Adams University say that ‘the majority’ of students will arrive by coach. A designated coach drop-off area is situated directly in front of the building entrance.

The council’s highways, drainage, ecology and environmental health departments all supported the plans subject to conditions.

As part of the planning approval, Harper Adams University has been requested to pay financial contributions ‘to offset the impacts arising as a result of this development’.

It has been asked to pay: £5,000 towards travel plan monitoring, £24,000 towards public transport and £68,019 for strategic highway contributions.