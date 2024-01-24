Newport primary school recognised for 'ethos of inclusivity'

Newport CE Junior School has officially been recognised as a 'School of Sanctuary', becoming only the third Shropshire primary to become accredited.

The accreditation, given by City of Sanctuary UK, is given to schools that demonstrate they have implemented three key principles.

They include helping students and staff learn about what it means to be seeking sanctuary and the issues surrounding forced migration, committing to creating a safe and inclusive culture and sharing those values with local communities.

Headteacher Nicola Moody said: "This School of Sanctuary award showcases that we are committed to creating a culture of welcoming and inclusivity in all aspects of life here at Newport Junior School.

"We had a rigorous assessment process led by four representatives from City of Sanctuary UK that looked into school areas such as curriculum, personal development and multicultural opportunities afforded to our children.

"The award is recognised for three years and we are only the third primary in Shropshire to receive this.

"At Newport CE Junior School we live and breathe our ethos of inclusion and are very proud of this accreditation."

On Monday, the school had a celebratory assembly with all the children, staff and governors alongside Newport councillors Tom King and Tim Nelson, Severn Teaching Alliance partner, Sian Dean, and Dr Heather Thomas and Robert Douglas from Shropshire Supports Refugees.