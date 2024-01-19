Revealed: Primary schools in Shropshire and Telford with the best reading, writing and maths attainment

The National Association of Head Teachers said government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic, as figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test.

Shropshire

According to the data, in Shropshire, two schools – Rushbury Church of England Primary School and Trinity Church of England Primary School – lead the way with 100 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.

They were followed by:

Shifnal Primary School, where 89 per cent of pupils met the standard

Lower Heath Church of England Primary School, where 86 per cent of pupils met the standard

Minsterley Primary School, where 84 per cent of pupils met the standard

Telford and Wrekin