Telford secondary school performance data released - full list of schools

New data released by the Department For Education shows the overall performance of schools in the borough for pupils at the end of key stage four (Year 10 and 11).

Schools were assessed on their Progress 8 grade which shows how much progress pupils at the school made between the end of key stage two and the end of key stage four, compared to pupils across England and based on results in eight qualifications.

Overall pupils in the borough received a ‘below average’ -0.3 of a grade lower in each qualification on average, compared to similar pupils across the country.

The data for 2023 shows that 40 per cent of pupils across the borough receive a grade five, equivalent to a high grade C in the old gradings, in English and maths GCSEs.

Newport Girls’ High School came out top in the data, with pupils achieving ‘well above average’ and 0.8 of a grade higher on average.