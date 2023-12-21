Tech challenges and sporting fun on offer at holiday club

The TechVenture Club is being hosted at Haberdashers’ Adams school in Newport by School of Coding & AI, the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator.

The holiday club will take place between January 2 and 5 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Manny Athwal, founder of School of Coding & AI, said: “We believe that learning should be fun and interactive, so get ready to explore a wonderland at our holiday club, perfect for tech-savvy and sporty kids who want to warm up their skills during the winter break.”

The holiday club will include virtual reality journeys, drone piloting, coding, programmable robots and cybersecurity, as well as exciting sports and games.

The clubs are open to 11 to 16-year-olds and cost £25 per day without lunch or a snack or £29 with lunch and snack included.

Manny said: “Participants will have a great time exploring different aspects of technology while also enjoying sport and games, so join us for an unforgettable holiday club experience filled with learning, creativity, and adventure.”

For more information or to book, visit https://schoolofcodinguk.com/techventure-holiday-club