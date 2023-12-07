Maths students celebrate striking gold

Year 11 and sixth form students at Concord College in Acton Burnell secured a record 60 gold certificates in the UK Maths Trust competition, with three scoring full marks.

The majority of the 217 pupils who took part in the contest came away with at least a bronze or a silver, with more than ever before achieving the top standard.

The challenges are run throughout the year by UKMT, a charity founded in 1996 to help children with their maths education.

UKMT competitors have just 90 minutes, under exam conditions, to tackle 25 questions worth 125 marks, which are designed to test their knowledge of the subject and problem-solving skills. They must get at least 80 marks to secure an award.

Head of mathematics at Concord College, Tom Phoenix, said: “Our students have a true love of the subject and really enjoy taking part in the UKMT contest. There is healthy and friendly competition in school which drives them to achieve their very best and I’m thrilled with the number of certificates secured, particularly the golds, which is phenomenal.

“They are just a great band of mathematicians and the more students who take part, the more success we seem to have, the more interest grows.”

The top performers have been invited to take part in the next round of the competition – the Senior Kangaroo and British Maths Olympiad – and the hope is that some Concord College students will be selected for the British Team. If successful, they will take part in training sessions at Cambridge University.

One student, Hanks Chung Hon Tsun, from Hong Kong, scored 100 per cent in the latest contest. Previously he has travelled with the British team to compete in Japan. Hanks hopes to read maths at university, ideally Cambridge.

“I have participated in the UKMT three times now and was still excited when I saw myself getting full marks,” said Hanks.

Concord College is home to students from around 40 countries and recently won the Independent School of the Year accolade for International Student Experience.