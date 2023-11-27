Shropshire school’s new boarding plan to include 60 new bedrooms

Concord College, based at Acton Burnell, has asked Shropshire Council for permission for the development, which would include 60 en-suite bedrooms.

In a design and access statement submitted with the application Squires and Brown Architects said the development would provide a higher standard of living for international boarders.

It said: “The new proposal involves the construction of a new boarding house with 60 en-suite bedrooms to meet the National Minimum Standards for Boarding Schools.

“Increased access control to internal corridor doors will allow the building to be divided in multiple ways both vertically and horizontally to house boys and girls securely in the same building.

“This will provide an efficient layout that will be able to adapt to differing male and female student intake numbers.

“The primary objective of this project is to provide a higher standard of living for International Boarding Students. Each room being equipped with an en-suite shower room and toilet.

“Common spaces provide a central place for students to socialise and cook. Staff accommodation is catered for in the form of Boarding Parents living accommodation, Assistant House Boarding Parents apartment and a tutor bedsit.”

Meanwhile a ground mounted solar array could be added to a residential home if permission is granted. The Cheswardine Care Home has applied to Shropshire Council requesting consent for the plan on land within its grounds.

The authority has received a number of solar panel applications, including for the roof Oak House in Great Ness, and at Ford House in Ford. A separate application for Ludlow is asking for permission to add a new directional sign for Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross in the town.