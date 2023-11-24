Vets teaching building plan by university in Newport

Harper Adams University has submitted plans to build a new teaching facility with technical laboratories, on the edge of the Ni.Park development off the A518/Audley Avenue roundabout.

The prominent Harper Adams University Institute of Animal Diagnostic and Health building is proposed to primarily be used for students to undergo training in systematic post-mortem examination as part of their veterinary degree.

The building, which will hold a maximum of 200 students, will contain two technical laboratories, a large dividable seminar room (capable of hosting two separate sessions) and a social learning space.

The laboratories are proposed to be accessed through a controlled transfer area via the changing rooms which have been designed to the university’s biosecurity brief.

Harper Adams University say that the building will provide it with the specialist pathology facilities required to deliver its veterinary school curriculum.

A planning statement said: “The Institute for Animal Diagnostics and Health will undertake teaching of students studying veterinary medicine, undertake research in animal disease and impact on agricultural systems and sustainability of those systems, in addition to training vets who will work in food processing industry critical to safeguarding public health and implementation of technologies to support this work.

“The university also intends a key purpose of the facility being to engage and broaden its relationships with relevant agri-tech businesses and industry bodies, benefiting these organisations both as a specialist animal health diagnostic facility but also as a space to convene to explore matters of mutual interest, development, CPD and training.”

The applicant says that the site has been chosen due to its ‘prominent anchor position’ to support the ‘landmark ambitions of this project’.

Harper Adams University said that although the maximum capacity will be for 200 students it will typically cater for around 60 students daily, rising to 160 students on days ‘at peak capacity’.

The plans include car parking spaces and 32 bicycle spaces in a secure shelter.

Harper Adams University said that ‘the majority’ of students will arrive by coach and a designated coach drop-off area is situated directly in front of the building entrance.

Ni.Park is a Telford & Wrekin Council development and they will be landlords for the university building.

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on its website. Comments can be made during the application phase which ends on December 14.