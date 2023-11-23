Shropshire Star
Ludlow school defends false eyelashes ban after parent lashes out over 'pathetic' new rule

A Shropshire school has come under fire from an angry parent over a "pathetic rule" banning girls from wearing false eyelashes.

By Richard Williams
The 'falsies' worn by a pupil at Ludlow CofE School that have now been banned

Ludlow Church of England School banned the lashes, often called "falsies", when wearing them became the latest fashion craze after being popularised on social media.

Paula Hearle, headteacher at the Bromfield Road school, which is part of the Diocese of Hereford Multi-Academy Trust, said the craze began last year.

She said the school took no action as the lashes were "not thick and not very noticeable", but over time the false lashes became thicker, leading the school to finally ban falsies earlier this month.

However, the move has upset some pupils and parents.

