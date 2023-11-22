School celebrates after 'good' rating from Ofsted

The Marches School and Sixth Form in Oswestry was found to be 'good' in all areas by Ofsted after the agency's recent visit.

Headteacher Alison Pearson has expressed her pride in the school's achievement, saying: "We are thrilled with this deserved outcome of the inspection. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community."

Mel Ford, the lead inspector, highlighted the positive atmosphere within the school, noting: "Pupils feel safe and are well cared for. They are enthusiastic about the many experiences and opportunities that the school provides."

The school said that the recognition of a secure and nurturing environment "underscores the school's commitment to the well-being of its students".

Ford also praised the school's approach to education, emphasising the effectiveness of the curriculum, concluding: "The school’s curriculum is well designed and ambitious. In all subjects, ‘learning journeys’ identify the most important learning and how that will be built upon, over time, to reach the planned end points."

The school said the acknowledgement reflects its dedication to "providing a comprehensive and structured learning experience for its students".

Ford also highlighted the impact of the diverse opportunities offered by the school in preparing students for their future endeavours, saying: "These opportunities help to prepare pupils well for their next steps."