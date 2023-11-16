Telford College is named as finalist in Beacon Awards

It is one of just three UK colleges shortlisted for the City & Guilds Award for Engagement With Employers at this year’s Beacon Awards.

The annual competition is organised by the Association of Colleges to celebrate the best and most innovative practice in the further education sector.

Finalists were announced at the AoC conference in Birmingham this week, and the overall winners will be revealed in the spring.

Telford College’s entry included a spotlight on its growing network of Employer Hubs, which have allowed the team to work more closely with employers on shaping the curriculum, including preparation for T-Levels.

It also showcased the work being done to develop students’ maths and digital skills, as well as work placements, industry visits, and the comprehensive series of employer talks and masterclasses built into the college’s enrichment programme.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “This is fantastic news, and we are absolutely thrilled.

“It is a fabulous endorsement of the close partnerships we are developing with local businesses to provide them with the skills they need - working with employers to support the future and current workforce.

“The category required us to show how we recognise, celebrate and promote exemplary practice in the delivery of provision that is responsive to the needs of employers.

“We had to demonstrate a whole college approach to meeting the training, development and recruitment needs of many employers, including apprenticeships.

“It also called for evidence of systematic networking and collaboration with other organisations, positive feedback from employers, and outstanding achievement rates.”

Organisers said: “The Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges. The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.”

The Beacon Awards are administered by the AoC Charitable Trust which was established to advance the education of members of the public over the age of 16 years.

Mark White, who chairs the Trust, said: “The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.

“This award recognises the critical role undertaken by boards, governors and governance professionals developing capacity for sustained improvement in the quality of provision for students.”