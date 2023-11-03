Telford College to showcase courses at ‘Let’s Go Electric’ event

The team will be exhibiting at the ‘Let’s Go Electric’ event, being held at The International Centre, Telford, on November 10.

Organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, with support from Let’s Experience Electric, the event is described as an ‘essential, hands-on, informative and interactive seminar’.

It is aimed at limited companies, sole traders, SMEs and micro-businesses looking to embrace the shift towards electric vehicles – either for themselves, or through their businesses.

Robert Lees, director of automotive, construction and engineering at Telford College, said: “We will be promoting details of several new level three short courses which are coming soon.”

They include a two-day course on installation and commissioning of electric vehicle charging equipment in domestic, commercial and industrial locations.

They also have a three-day course on installation and maintenance of small-scale photovoltaic systems and two-day course on design, installation, and commissioning of electrical energy storage systems.

The event runs from 8.30am to 1pm, and is free for businesses in and around Telford that are transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles, introducing an electric charging infrastructure, considering renewable power, or interested in council strategies.

Local dealerships will be showcasing their latest vehicles and offering test drives, and there will be a series of expert presentations.

Speakers will include the Energy Saving Trust on grants and Government initiatives, district network operator NGED on grid capacity and connectivity, Telford & Wrekin Council on its EV strategy, and a panel session with local businesses including Lyreco.

There will also be opportunities to see the latest PV solar, heat pumps, building retrofits, and infra-red heating solutions available locally.