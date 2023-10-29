Safeguarding messages delivered to Telford students in touring theatre show

Josh Maddocks and Kavita Kumar of Loudmouth at Telford College

The topics of grooming, bullying and mental health were a few of the difficult topics explored with Telford College students with a visit from a touring theatre company.

Loudmouth specialises in creating shows for students which explore topics such as relationships, sex education and health.

Caroline Welson, BeSafe manager and deputy designated safeguarding lead for Telford College, said: “Loudmouth are a highly respected company who come in and tackle tough topics in a way that younger students can relate to.

“It’s all about re-educating and creating a culture that allows everyone to feel safe at the college and create an environment where it’s safe to report.

“Their use of language and music to highlight discussions and scenarios are relatable to students; it’s more engaging and delivered by different people in a different way.”

The two-person ‘Calling It Out’ show was performed by Kavita Kumar and Josh Maddocks.

Kavita said: “Our programmes sensitively raise awareness of safeguarding issues like grooming, exploitation, bullying, mental health, harassment and assault.

“These subjects are so important for students to learn about. We chat to staff all around the West Midlands about these types of issues - it’s one of our newest programmes and most popular issues for us to talk about.

“We like visiting all the schools and colleges. It’s nice to hear how much the designated safeguarding leads really care about their students and bring awareness on these issues.

“It’s so important. With everything going on in the world, young people have so much on their shoulders. It’s so nice to offer them a session that is a little bit refreshing and different to what they’re used to.