Where to buy back-to-school clothing and how much items cost

With average school uniform costs reaching £100 per pupil, finding cost-efficient places to get your child's back to school basics is important.
Below is a list of supermarket and local retailers with the average price of their back to school basics. Where there are multi-packs, the price has been broken down to show the cost of one of the items.
Asda, George
Pack of two white short-sleeved school polo shirts, £3.50 (£1.75 per item)
Pack of two black regular leg school trousers, £9 (£4.50 per item)
Pack of two grey permanent pleat school skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item)
Pack of two red school sweatshirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)
BE Uniforms
One pair of boys trousers, from £14
Pack of two long sleeve girls blouse, from £19.25
Pack of one skirt, from £14.70
Pack of one boys blazer, from £41.15
Lads & Lasses School Uniform – Penn, Codsall and Bridgnorth
Girls fitted blazer, between £25 and £32.50
Standard cotton v-neck jumper, from £14.99 to £19.99
Junior girl's trousers, £16.99
Junior boy's slim fit trousers, £13.99
School Shop Direct
Three-quarter sleeve twin pack blouse, £21.99 to £23.99
Black knife-pleat skirt, £23.99 to £26.50
Grey shorts, £15.99 to £17.99
Cotton long-sleeved shirt, £15.99
Baker & Son
Girls grey pinafore, £13.95
Boys school shirt, £14.95 to £17.95
Girls school blouse, £14.95 to £17.95
V-neck pullover, £17.95 to £20.95
Crested
White polo, from £7.99
Pull up junior boys trousers, £9.99
Twin pack girls cream blouse, £20.99
Slim fit girls grey trousers, £17.99 to £21.99
M&S
Pack of three pure cotton white polo shirts, £10 (£3.33 per item)
Pack of two regular leg trousers, £13 (£6.50 per item)
Permanent pleats school skirt, £8
Regular fit black school sweatshirt, £7
Ron Flowers
Blazers from £26
Girls white blouse from £13.99
Boys white shirt from £13.99
White P.E. socks, £4.99
Morrisons, Nutmeg
Pack of three white polo shirts, £4.95 (£1.65 per item)
Pack of two black skinny-fit trousers, £9 (£4.50 per item)
Pack of two black woven printed skirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)
Pack of two red school sweatshirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)
Next
Pack of two white cotton polo shirts, £8 (£4 per item)
Black formal straight trousers, £10
Pack of two black pleat skirts, £14 (£7 per item)
Crew neck navy school sweatshirt, £9
Sainsbury's, Tu
Pack of two white polo shirts, £4 (£2 per item)
Pack of four black skinny-fit trousers, £18 (£4.50 per item)
Pack of two black permanent pleat skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item)
Pack of two red crew neck sweatshirts, £6 (£3 per item)
Tesco, F&F
Pack of two pleated dresses, £10
Pack of two red cardigans, £8
Pack of two grey trousers, £8
Pack of three white polo shirts, £4
John Lewis, Anyday
Pack of three pure cotton white polo shirts, £9 (£3 per item)
Pack of two basic adjustable waist grey trousers, £13 (£6.50 per item)
Pack of two adjustable waist grey school skirts, £11 (£5.50 per item)
Unisex school black sweatshirt, £8
Matalan
Pack of two white school polo shirts, £4 (£2 per item)
Pack of two black pull on school trousers, £12 (£6 per item)
Pack of two black box pleat school skirts, £10 (£5 per item)
Pack of two crew neck burgundy school sweatshirts, £8 (£4 per item)