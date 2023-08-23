Where to buy back-to-school clothing and how much items cost

The start of the academic year is just around the corner, and for parents, it can be an expensive period.

School uniforms in Marks & Spencer
With average school uniform costs reaching £100 per pupil, finding cost-efficient places to get your child's back to school basics is important.

Below is a list of supermarket and local retailers with the average price of their back to school basics. Where there are multi-packs, the price has been broken down to show the cost of one of the items.

Asda, George

Pack of two white short-sleeved school polo shirts, £3.50 (£1.75 per item)

Pack of two black regular leg school trousers, £9 (£4.50 per item)

Pack of two grey permanent pleat school skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item)

Pack of two red school sweatshirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)

BE Uniforms

One pair of boys trousers, from £14

Pack of two long sleeve girls blouse, from £19.25

Pack of one skirt, from £14.70

Pack of one boys blazer, from £41.15

Lads & Lasses School Uniform – Penn, Codsall and Bridgnorth

Girls fitted blazer, between £25 and £32.50

Standard cotton v-neck jumper, from £14.99 to £19.99

Junior girl's trousers, £16.99

Junior boy's slim fit trousers, £13.99

School Shop Direct

Three-quarter sleeve twin pack blouse, £21.99 to £23.99

Black knife-pleat skirt, £23.99 to £26.50

Grey shorts, £15.99 to £17.99

Cotton long-sleeved shirt, £15.99

Baker & Son

Girls grey pinafore, £13.95

Boys school shirt, £14.95 to £17.95

Girls school blouse, £14.95 to £17.95

V-neck pullover, £17.95 to £20.95

Crested

White polo, from £7.99

Pull up junior boys trousers, £9.99

Twin pack girls cream blouse, £20.99

Slim fit girls grey trousers, £17.99 to £21.99

M&S

Pack of three pure cotton white polo shirts, £10 (£3.33 per item)

Pack of two regular leg trousers, £13 (£6.50 per item)

Permanent pleats school skirt, £8

Regular fit black school sweatshirt, £7

Ron Flowers

Blazers from £26

Girls white blouse from £13.99

Boys white shirt from £13.99

White P.E. socks, £4.99

Morrisons, Nutmeg

Pack of three white polo shirts, £4.95 (£1.65 per item)

Pack of two black skinny-fit trousers, £9 (£4.50 per item)

Pack of two black woven printed skirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)

Pack of two red school sweatshirts, £7 (£3.50 per item)

Next

Pack of two white cotton polo shirts, £8 (£4 per item)

Black formal straight trousers, £10

Pack of two black pleat skirts, £14 (£7 per item)

Crew neck navy school sweatshirt, £9

Sainsbury's, Tu

Pack of two white polo shirts, £4 (£2 per item)

Pack of four black skinny-fit trousers, £18 (£4.50 per item)

Pack of two black permanent pleat skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item)

Pack of two red crew neck sweatshirts, £6 (£3 per item)

Tesco, F&F

Pack of two pleated dresses, £10

Pack of two red cardigans, £8

Pack of two grey trousers, £8

Pack of three white polo shirts, £4

John Lewis, Anyday

Pack of three pure cotton white polo shirts, £9 (£3 per item)

Pack of two basic adjustable waist grey trousers, £13 (£6.50 per item)

Pack of two adjustable waist grey school skirts, £11 (£5.50 per item)

Unisex school black sweatshirt, £8

Matalan

Pack of two white school polo shirts, £4 (£2 per item)

Pack of two black pull on school trousers, £12 (£6 per item)

Pack of two black box pleat school skirts, £10 (£5 per item)

Pack of two crew neck burgundy school sweatshirts, £8 (£4 per item)

