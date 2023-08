Mum still looking for school in Shropshire for her autistic son after facing a year of rejections

A mum-of-four from Shropshire is still looking for a specialist school for her son, one year after she was told his current placement could no longer meet his needs.

Ashton,11 Naomi Reynolds, from Shifnal, said she has approached a number of independent schools in the county over the last 12 months to find a place for her 11-year-old son Ashton Smith.