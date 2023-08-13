Fundraising students take 'life-changing" Kenya expedition

24 students from Concord College visited Kenya on a two-and-a-half week expedition

Twenty-four students and four staff from Acton Burnell-based Concord College took part in the trip for which the group had raised funds for The Moving Mountains Trust charity.

The funds, totalling £9,600, raised by the students from a combination of fundraising events and their own donations, will help to support initiatives for The Moving Mountains Trust charity which has been operating in the rural county town of Embu for about 20 years.

The international charity works with disadvantaged children and communities in Kenya, Tanzania and Nepal

An inspiring programme of activities for the students included visiting a centre for street children where they served lunch, providing food drops to the poorest families in the slums, renovating classrooms in a special school and helping to run health clinics for the community.

During the second half of the trip, students reached the summit of the almost 5,000m high Mount Kenya over a four-day arduous assent.

Students said the trip had been "life changing" and had been particularly moved by the adults involved with The Moving Mountains Trust - many of whom had been street children themselves.