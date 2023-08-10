Shropshire children receiving free school meals far less likely to progress to higher education

Education charities have called for more to be done to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds attend university, as new data highlights the educational divide.

New figures from the Department for Education show – for the 2021 to 2022 school year – that 18.9 per cent of children across the county receiving free school meals aged 15 were in higher education at 19.

By comparison, this figure was 43 per cent among their peers.

Across the country, more children on free school meals are going on to universities and other institutions – but the number has been increasing at a slower rate than those not receiving the benefit.

The Fair Education Alliance – a group of organisations looking to improve how young people are educated – said it is concerned about the hurdles faced by children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Janeen Hayat, the alliance's director of collective action, said: "We know university is one of the key ways young people from poorer backgrounds can increase their chances of employment.

"We also know that the growing inequality we see in university admissions starts much earlier in education, with the attainment gaps at the end of primary and secondary school each at their highest point in over a decade."

She further cautioned that the gap in educational outcomes starts earlier in life – and while widening access was university is important, work needs to be done to prevent academic disparities early on.

Despite a small increase in attendance among the least well-off, a significant gap also exists when it comes to "high-tariff" higher education providers – those that require the best grades to attend.

Across England, children who didn't receive free school meals are almost three times as likely to enrol in a top institution.

Natalie Perera, chief executive of the Education Policy Institute think tank, agreed disparities start long before young people leave school.

"We have already recommended that the Government should extend the pupil premium to disadvantaged students in post-16 education, underpinned by a cross-government child poverty strategy to tackle the root causes behind rising inequalities," she said.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "A greater proportion of free school meal-eligible pupils are going on to higher education than ever before.