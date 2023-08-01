Drama, dance and music fills the forest for a school summer holiday club

Moonstruck Astronaut is holding a summer drama workshop held at Wrekin Forest School in Telford. Here, children are pictured taking part in a ribbon dance

Newport-based community theatre company Moonstruck Astronaut is hosting the week-long holiday club, thanks to a recent funding boost.

The 'Drama in the Forest' workshop encourages creativity through a week of drama, music and movement.

Artist director Hannah de Quincey said: "It's an immersive, cross-art workshop where the children learn so many soft skills - performance, but also teamwork, creativity and social skills.

"We have 23 children this summer from six to 12. It's a really nice age range and they're from lots of different backgrounds - some from state schools, some from home schools."

The children will create mini-plays together over the week, supported by Hannah leading drama, Anna Belyvin leading dance and movement and Matt Giles leading music.

They will also be supported by forest school leader Becky James and SEND specialist Tori Cooper.

The project has returned to the woods for another school holiday after receiving a £10,000 grant for staffing from the People's Postcode Lottery.