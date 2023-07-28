MP calls on Telford & Wrekin Council to reconsider withdrawing school bus service

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard

It was revealed earlier this week that Telford & Wrekin Council is to withdraw the dedicated coach services for rural pupils to Charlton School in Wellington.

They will be replaced with a public bus service from September, with pupils given bus passes to use the route.

The Shropshire Star has asked the council whether the change would affect other schools, but the council has not responded to the specific query.

The authority had said that it was in "continued discussion" with Charlton over the issue, but also suggested that government cuts had "continually undermined" its efforts to improve public transport in the borough.

Councillor Lee Carter, the council’s Labour Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), had said the introduction of "new public service routes" meant the journey to the school "could be made using the public transport".

The Wrekin's Conservative MP Mark Pritchard has now said the changes will also impact the Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee.

He has called for the council to re-think its plans.

Mr Pritchard said that he had received messages from parents who are "disappointed" by what he described as the council's "lack of communication and lateness of the information being shared".

It emerged earlier this week that principal of Charlton Andrew McNaughton had also written to parents outlining his concern over the move, saying they had not been involved in the change.

He added that they would continue to challenge the move.

In a letter to Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Mr Pritchard said: "The council is trying to blame its decision on central government funding.

"In reality, this is not a financial decision taken in Westminster but a political decision taken in Telford.

"Funding has been taken from dedicated home-to-school transport services by Telford & Wrekin Council and used to fund other bus routes.

"Since 2020, the Government has increased the council's funding for home-to-school transport for low income families by 67 per cent – far above the rate of inflation.

"In light of the lack of consultation, lateness of the announcement, and concerns over safety, I believe Telford & Wrekin Council should rethink this decision."

Responding to Mr Pritchard's letter, a spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The council is committed to continuing to provide free travel assistance to children where they are eligible under the travel assistance policy whilst developing more sustainable and affordable travel for residents.

"Since last December we have invested in five new bus routes across the borough that continue to see month-on-month improvement in passenger trips, with almost 10,000 taking place across these services in June.

"As such, we have significantly improved the transport connectivity for more residents across the borough.

"With the introduction of new public service routes funded by our council, some privately commissioned secondary school buses are no longer needed.

"Pupils who are eligible for free travel assistance will still travel for free from September but using the new public bus routes and most pupils will continue to use the same bus pick-up points.