Primary school pupils celebrate a full house of 100 per cent SATs success

Year six pupils celebrate SATs sucess

None more so than the ecstatic pupils at Trinity CofE Primary School, in Ford, near Shrewsbury where year six pupils rocked their results.

A full house of 100 per cent of Year 6 pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics with up to 76 per cent achieving above the expected standard in separate subjects.

Jack Pittaway, headteacher, said: "This is a fantastic achievement, and the school is incredibly proud of their exceptional Year 6 pupils who have put in a lot of hard work and effort to achieve their full potential, both academically and personally.

"All members of staff have been extremely dedicated to providing a stimulating learning environment for pupils to ‘be the best they can be’."