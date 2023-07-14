Primary school pupils celebrate a full house of 100 per cent SATs success

None more so than the ecstatic pupils at Trinity CofE Primary School, in Ford, near Shrewsbury where year six pupils rocked their results.
A full house of 100 per cent of Year 6 pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics with up to 76 per cent achieving above the expected standard in separate subjects.
Jack Pittaway, headteacher, said: "This is a fantastic achievement, and the school is incredibly proud of their exceptional Year 6 pupils who have put in a lot of hard work and effort to achieve their full potential, both academically and personally.
"All members of staff have been extremely dedicated to providing a stimulating learning environment for pupils to ‘be the best they can be’."
Mr Pittaway also credited teacher Andrea Dunn and teaching assistant Anthony Price and also thanked the families of the pupils for "their continued support in their child’s education over several years".