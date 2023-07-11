Two thirds of schools in Telford & Wrekin have their own safeguarding boards led by pupils

Councillors have been told that schools are the 'eyes and ears' to help safeguarding children

Councillors heard last week that about two thirds of primary and secondary schools in the borough now have their own safeguarding boards which are ran by pupils and facilitated by teachers.

Andrew Mason, part of the Telford and Wrekin Safeguarding Partnership, presented an annual report to councillors at their meeting last week.

“The boards are something that is unique to Telford and we have been approached by two outside areas who have been impressed with it,” said Mr Mason.

“Individual schools decide what they call the boards as it’s non-specific when they set the boards up. Parents are key to make sure they are on board. When it started off a governor said to me that they didn’t want to take away the innocence of children.

“Children have to learn to live in the world that it is and understand it. If they maintain innocence they are in danger of being exploited. Children are surprisingly aware of the world we live in.

“Children are also very good supporting other children. If they see a child struggling they tend to do something about it.”

Mr Mason added that peer pressure can also have a positive impact in schools and make behaviour like bullying unacceptable.

“We don’t give enough credit to what children can achieve if given the right support,” he added. “We have done a lot of work in raising awareness around LGBTQ+ as people can be abused for all sorts of reasons.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s children & young pupil scrutiny committee chairwoman, Janice Jones, said that the ‘magic’ with the school boards was that it gave the pupils confidence to deal with other things.

“It gives them confidence to ask questions that they wouldn’t normally ask,” added Councillor Jones. “I’ve seen the work and it’s amazing. It’s a changing world we live in since the pandemic and our children are the future.”

Councillor Kim Tonks asked what was being done to address the problems of mental health for children.

The committee heard about the importance of early intervention and providing help in the early stages of problems such as eating disorders to stop them becoming worse.

Mr Mason added: “If we can get people early support it saves money and stops issues increasing.”

Telford & Wrekin Council director for children’s safeguarding and family support, Darren Knibbs, added that schools are the ‘eyes and ears’ during the cost-of-living crisis.

He added: “We are seeing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families and the added pressure that is putting on them.

“It has been a challenge because families have come out of the pandemic and very quickly into a cost-of-living crisis, so the impact on families in the borough has continued.

“For many reasons schools are our eyes and ears. If children go to school and is hungry then that can start a conversation.

“We can then look at the bigger picture and how to support that family if a referral is made by the school.