Boy goes to school in a skirt in protest at summer shorts ban during heatwave

Oliver in his school skirt

Oliver Heaton, 13, borrowed a female friend's skirt on Thursday, after St Martin's School near Oswestry stopped boys wearing shorts during the sweltering temperatures.

The Year 8 pupil said the current school policy that allowed girls to wear skirts or trousers but doesn't allow boys to wear shorts was "unfair".

Oliver's mum, Sophie Heaton, said her son decided to make a stand after some of his friends were given detention for turning up in shorts.

"Several of his mates were given detention because they turned up on Wednesday in shorts but Oliver said it was unfair as the girls can wear either skirts or trousers," she said.

"So, on Thursday he decided to go into school wearing a skirt he borrowed from a friend."

Oliver Heaton playing football in his school skirt

She said she expected the Moors Bank school to send the rebellious youngster home when he went in on Thursday wearing a black knee-length skirt.

"They did point out that the skirt was not a school skirt but if he insisted on wearing one they would find him a school skirt, which they did - and they allowed him to wear it all day."

She said all of Oliver's friends and their parents have backed his protest.

"Everybody has been really supportive. All his mates think the rule is unfair and so do the other parents - and his two younger sisters think it is really funny," said Sophie.

"We don't see why the boys are not allowed to wear their PE kits in weather like this."

She said the youngster wore the skirt all day without being handed a detention.

"He wore it all day, and to be fair to the school, they have now said they would raise the issue of the school uniform policy with the board of governors.

"I know he is a bit of a character and very strong-headed but I am very proud of Oliver for making a stand."

Sue Lovecy, head of school at St Martin's, said: "Our uniform policy is always reviewed through the proper channels and we are currently looking to add tailored shorts for secondary boys and girls in the summer term.