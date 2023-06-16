Primary school gives Shropshire MP a tour as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations

Helen Morgan MP with pupils at Clive Primary School

North Shropshire's Helen Morgan toured Clive Primary School on its recent open day.

The Lib Dem MP met teachers, parents and pupils to talk about the fascinating history of the school and its unique location.

The site, at the top of the hill in the village, is made of Shropshire stone from the nearby quarry.

Many pupils are still taught in the same building as they would have been 150 years ago.

The 150th anniversary celebrations corresponded with an open day.

Ms Morgan said: “Clive Primary is a wonderful community minded school and it was a pleasure to join them to celebrate 150 years of educating children in Clive and the surrounding North Shropshire countryside.

“I always enjoy visiting schools and taking the chance to see the great work they are doing across the county. It’s also important to have the chance to talk about the challenges they face and how I can represent them in Parliament.