Plans for major extension of primary school

Lawley Village Primary Academy

Lawley Village Primary Academy on Bryce Way has submitted plans for Telford & Wrekin Council for the school to expand significantly from its seven existing classrooms.

The proposed plans also include the building of Special Education Needs and nurture rooms, toilets, stores and offices alongs with ‘breakout teaching areas’.

An additional multi-use games area and sports pitch will also be built as part of the plans along with extra parking bays.

The primary school currently has 210 pupils and was designed to accommodate a second phase development resulting in 420 places.

Developers state that the school has been designed as part of the ‘sustainable urban expansion’ of Lawley.

The existing school includes facilities that can be used by the local community, including a hall, interview room practical room and family room. The developer states that these will be unaffected by the development.

The proposed extension will add 1,035m2 to the footprint of the school buildings which is currently 1,600m2.

TACP Architects provided an design and access statement for the developer for the second phase extension of the school.

It said: “The extensions to both the existing block and the new eastern wing will be single storey with the overall height tying in with the existing building. The building footprint of the main extension has been angled in order to increase external distances between the existing classrooms and the new building

“The internal layouts have been designed to be efficient in land use to minimise the footprint to the building and maximise the area of landscape retained for play and learning. This efficiency of form and single storey height will also ensure that the building does not dominate adjacent development.

“Using matching masonry construction in both buff and grey brick which areas of render facades overlooking the courtyard, the simple form of the extensions will provide a cohesive design to the site.”