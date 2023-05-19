Telford College to host adult learning open evening

Telford College

Telford College's Wellington campus will be open from 5pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 24, for people to drop in for a chat, tour the facilities, and learn more about the curriculum.

Taster sessions and talks are planned in a range of areas, including maths, English, engineering, business, computing, accounting, HR, early years, health, and hairdressing.

Motor dealership Furrows will be on site with some of their latest vehicles, and details of placements and job opportunities.

There will also be information about Telford College’s new ‘understanding menopause in the workplace’ distance learning course, which can be completed at home on a flexible timetable, without the need to attend college.

“It’s never too late to learn a new skill – or boost your qualifications to move onto the next career ladder,” said Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive.

“We have an extensive and popular range of adult courses, including evening sessions for those who are juggling busy lifestyles.

“Not only that, but we’re providing free breakfasts for adults whose courses start at 9am, as well as a food service for those on site after 5pm, and free access to IT equipment in our student hub.”

The college also provides extra support, for those who qualify, to cover costs such as travel expenses, uniform purchases, professional and exam fees.

And students aged 20 and over at the start of their course can apply for help with childcare fees.

Mr Guest said: “We run adult courses across many areas, from maths and English to accounting, hairdressing, healthcare, HR, science, and much more.

“And our range is evolving all the time. For example, we are launching new degree-level courses in September which create exciting career opportunities and will help to upskill the local workforce.

“The new courses include a level five HND business programme, and a level five HND in healthcare professions support.

“They are part of our ongoing campaign to work closely with the local business community, helping to provide the qualifications they need to fill skills and recruitment gaps.”