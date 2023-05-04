Telford hairdressing students get creative in ‘fantastic’ hair competition

The level three avant garde models

Students completing level two and three courses at Telford College took part in a range of themed challenges, including avant garde, floral, red carpet and bridal.

Level two fast track students with their models.

Kerrie Treharne, hair and beauty lecturer, said the standard of this year’s competition had been ‘absolutely phenomenal’.

Ruby Braddick won the level two red carpet award

The lecturer said that, despite the level of difficulty, students continue to return to the competition each year, valuing the experience gained through taking part.

Level two fast track winner Iryna Hrynyshak

She continued to praise the efforts of her students and the high standard of work produced by each of the competitors.

Morgan Venables, winner of the level two bridal award, with her model Shannon Weaver

She said: "The mood boards and overall looks they created this year were beautiful, and the effort they went to was fantastic. They all went to the effort of bringing in a model, sourcing clothes and accessories, so they’re all winners in my eyes."

Stacey Griffiths, winner of the level three avant garde award, with her model Megan Sault.

The competition featured an experienced panel of judges, consisting of past students, local hairdressers and salon owners, who attended the event to select this year's winners.

Lindsey McIlmoyle, winner of the 19+ avant garde award, with model Jade Jordan

Winners received trophies and a range of prizes sponsored and gifted by L’Oreal, Wella and Concept Hair.

Competition winners included Ruby Braddick who took the red carpet award, Morgan Venables who was the winner in the bridal section, Iryna Hrynyshak who was successful in the fast track 19+ adult prize category, Stacey Griffiths in the 16 to 19 section, and Lindsey McIlmoyle in the adult learner section.