Ludlow pre-school staff nominated for national award

Little Grubs Kindergarten based in Bromfield near Ludlow

Staff at Little Grubs Kindergarten based in Bromfield near Ludlow have been shortlisted for Early Years Team of the Year at the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Jacqui Rowe, Fran Steinbach and Joanne Priest, the Early Years Team who manage the outdoor nursery for two to five-year-olds, have been nominated and said: "We are feeling a little bit shocked and incredibly thankful to all the families that have supported us along the way.

"It is such an honour for us to be nominated and shortlisted for this prestigious award."

The kindergarten, based on a diverse working farm, plan unique opportunities for children to see and learn about everyday rural life developing an early understanding and interest in crops, farm animals, farm machinery and where their food comes from.

The Early Years Team work tirelessly to craft a personalised curriculum for each child to help them learn, develop and grow. The children spend most of their day in nature and through creative and exciting approaches to play and learning, and as a Recognised Forest School Provider, the team inspire children with a love of learning and a lasting curiosity and connection with the environment and world in which they live.