Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury college group named UK Covid Heroes

By Megan JonesShrewsburyEducationPublished:

A specialist college for adults with learning disabilities has snagged a top spot in care awards.

Staff at Condover College have been declared Covid Heroes
Staff at Condover College have been declared Covid Heroes

Bosses at Condover College Ltd (CCL) in Shrewsbury have said they are "over the moon" to have been announced as the national winner of the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award.

The award signified the college's commitment and drive to care for students and residents during the intensely difficult circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

Judges at the Great British Care Awards called the team "exceptional...passionate" and "led by inspirational leadership".

Vikki Pryce, the college's chief executive said “We are over the moon to have received this award.

"Working in social care was extremely difficult during the pandemic and this is a reflection on how everyone at CCL worked together for the best outcome of the people we support. We are extremely proud of every member of staff.”

Last October, the college received 12 nominations for the West Midlands Great British Care Award.

There, staff member Katy Russell won the Dignity in Care Award, and Kathryn Harris was highly commended in the Care Home Worker Award.

After snagging the West Midlands Covid Hero award, the college progressed to the national finals.

As national finalists, two representatives from Condover also had the chance to visit the House of Lords to meet other inspirational frontline care and support workers.

The finals, hosted at the ICC in Birmingham, were hosted by entertainer Steve Walls with special guest Peter Andre.

Education
News
Coronavirus
Health
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News