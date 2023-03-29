Shrewsbury college group named UK Covid Heroes

Staff at Condover College have been declared Covid Heroes

Bosses at Condover College Ltd (CCL) in Shrewsbury have said they are "over the moon" to have been announced as the national winner of the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award.

The award signified the college's commitment and drive to care for students and residents during the intensely difficult circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

Judges at the Great British Care Awards called the team "exceptional...passionate" and "led by inspirational leadership".

Vikki Pryce, the college's chief executive said “We are over the moon to have received this award.

"Working in social care was extremely difficult during the pandemic and this is a reflection on how everyone at CCL worked together for the best outcome of the people we support. We are extremely proud of every member of staff.”

Last October, the college received 12 nominations for the West Midlands Great British Care Award.

There, staff member Katy Russell won the Dignity in Care Award, and Kathryn Harris was highly commended in the Care Home Worker Award.

After snagging the West Midlands Covid Hero award, the college progressed to the national finals.

As national finalists, two representatives from Condover also had the chance to visit the House of Lords to meet other inspirational frontline care and support workers.