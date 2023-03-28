Chance to train as an early years/primary teacher in the county

Alliance of Leadng Learning

The Alliance of Leading Learning based at The Marches School in Oswestry is recruiting for the Primary/Early Years PGCE 3 - 7 course.

Organisers say it is an exciting opportunity to gain a PGCE with the additional advantage of including placements in a nursery and KS1 setting.

"The Alliance of Leading Learning’s experience with the Primary course has helped them to realise that there are individuals who wish to specialise in Early Years while still having the potential to teach ages 7 – 11," a spokesperson said.

The Early Years course is bespoke to The Marches School and The Severn Bridges Multi Academy Trust based in Shrewsbury. In its year of delivery and has grown in capacity.

The specialist input is based around the Early Years framework and the KS1 National Curriculum and successfully delivered by Early Years experts at Mount Pleasant School in Shrewsbury.

Kate Aspinall, Train to Teach Lead, said; “Ensuring a supply of outstanding teachers in Shropshire and surrounding areas is crucial. Collaborating with other trusts and schools is an excellent way to offer the best opportunities for those wishing to train to teach across all phases.”