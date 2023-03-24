Schools across Shropshire vie for chance to win cash boost in our competition

Clunbury CE Primary School won £1,000 in the competition last year

About 50 schools are in with a chance to win a share of £12,000 in the Shropshire Star’s latest competition.

Five lucky schools will share in the bounty and be able to spend the cash on something to benefit the children.

Whether that’s a garden renovation, school trips, classroom resources or a new library – it’s up to the school what they spend their winnings on.

To be in with a chance of seeing your school win, all you need to do is collect tokens in your Shropshire Star newspaper.

Every token collected will count towards your school’s overall score – so make sure you collect as many as you can! The five schools that collect the most tokens per pupil will each receive a share of the prize money.

Last year’s winners included Clunbury Church of England (Aided) Primary School, which spent its money on a music amplifier for concerts and other performances.

The school was presented with £1,000 and head teacher Kathryn Jones said: “The children’s confidence had been affected during Covid due to the fact we had to stop all performances.

“We wanted to get that community feeling back and the amp has helped us do that – it has been amazing.

“The feedback we’ve had from our audiences has been fabulous.”

Another of last year’s winners was St Mary’s Primary School in Mucklestone, near Market Drayton.

Teachers and pupils were presented with £2,000, which they have used to purchase iPads to help enhance learning in the classroom.

Headteacher Clare Hill said the iPads have been beneficial for pupils and staff. “The iPads have been a great addition to learning at the school as it has enabled classes to use technology to enhance and also access learning,” she said.

“We also use the iPads as a digital platform to record work, and all the pupils enjoy developing their computer skills.”

Winning £3,000 in last year’s competition was Bomere Heath CofE Primary School, which has used the money for a new trim trail for the children, filled with obstacle-course style equipment to keep them fit and healthy.

Maria Whittaker, school office manager, said: “The children are always using the equipment and enjoy the extra activities that it offers them.”

She added: “The trim trail has another purpose, though, as it also creates new friendships and the children get the chance to meet up with playground buddies in a fun and active way.”

Daily tokens will be appearing in the Shropshire Star until tomorrow and winning schools will be announced the week commencing April 24.

There isn’t much time left so rally your teachers, parents and pupils and get collecting those tokens.

You don’t want to miss out on your chance to win big with the Shropshire Star’s Cash for Schools competition.