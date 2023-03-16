Council 'on track' to providing hundreds of new school places for families in the borough

Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has been heavily investing into its primary and secondary schools in order to create more spaces for families moving in to the area.

A new school in Allscott Meads is set to open in September this year; the development of another school in Priorslee will take place over the next two years and there will be an expansion of Lawley Village Academy.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “In recent years, our council has been heavily investing in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment.

"We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend the local school of their choice and benefit from modern facilities.

“We are right on track to deliver this and other primary and secondary school expansions are also being planned."

At Lawley Village Academy, the expansion is being planned in partnership with the school’s sponsor REAch2 Academy Trust, will help create an additional 210 primary places and 30 nursery places from 2024 to 2025.

A new 150-place primary school is well under construction in the village of Allscott Meads.

The Primary Academy will initially have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and nursery provision on site.

Kirsty Parkinson has this week been revealed as the new head teacher at Allscott Meads when it opens in September.

She is currently deputy head at Randlay Primary School, and has more than 25 years of experience in primary school education.

A new primary school in Priorslee, managed by Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, is set to provide up to 420 primary school places from September 2024.

Clare Whiting, headteacher of Redhill Primary Academy, who will also oversee the soon-to-be-built Thomas Telford primary school said:

“Thomas Telford Trust is delighted to be awarded the sponsorship for building this 420-place new primary school for the local community.

“The new primary school will be a welcome addition to the Priorslee community, as the demand for school places has significantly increased in the area.