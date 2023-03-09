Hundreds of pupils take part in concerts as school showcases local talent

Hundreds of pupils have been taking part in a series of concerts at Telford Priory School

The driving force behind the Schools Celebration Concerts, which have been taking place at Telford Priory School, is Ben Millington, the 39-year-old head of music and performing arts.

He said: "Telford Priory School opened seven years ago and the concerts have been held every year, except in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They are such a success and are sell-out events.

"Every year they are getting bigger but because of their success we will have to seek a bigger venue next year."

The concerts have been taking place this week – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and feature pupils from the school, along with youngsters from different primary schools each evening.

Mr Millington said they were delighted to be hosting a showcase for the young talent in the county.

He said: "I am a music specialist and the talent we have in Telford and Shropshire is so good.

"People need to see what young people can do and it is important to provide a stage for them with an audience.

"The celebration concerts are like our very own Britain's Got Talent event.

"The first night we had 300 students singing on stage and on the second night 250.

"This is the biggest event staged to date and this year students from 10 primary and secondary schools have been.

"They have combined together for a number of performances during the three day celebration.

"The concerts are designed to promote music education within schools and the local area, providing a stage and platform for choirs to showcase the amazing music that is taking place by young people.