RAF Cosford museum gearing up for half-term week of STEM activities

RAF Museum Cosford public events manager Amy Bertaut and public events executive Lucy Watkiss getting set for half-term STEM week.

The Royal Air Force Museum Midlands will be hosting a week full of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities, workshops and science shows, nestled amongst the inspiring aircraft displays.

RAF Museum Midlands public events manager Amy Bertaut said: "It’s brilliant to be working with some fantastic event partners to deliver our packed programme of activities during our half term STEM Week. There’s something to get children of all ages excited about the fascinating world of STEM, whether that’s launching rockets, flying a mini quadcopter or watching the science show, families are guaranteed to have fun."

The idea is to provide a fun way for children to learn fundamental STEM concepts through play-based learning.

Events include the chance to launch a rocket across the hangar, put driving skills to the test by programming a robot and guiding it through a maze, or help save a biscuit from doom in the cargo drop activity. The free drop-in activities will be rotated throughout the half term break.

The week will include the chance for youngsters to attend a science show, an interactive time travelling extravaganza takes the audience through the volatile history of chemistry.

Suitable for children aged seven and over, the interactive science show takes place on three days throughout half term, and will be delivered by the STEM Response Team from the Faculty of Science and Engineering (FSE) at the University of Wolverhampton.

Tickets to the show are available to book online and cost £5, or £17.50 for a family – two adults and three children.

Meanwhile, the team from Raytheon will be encouraging families to take part in the Mini Quadcopter Challenge.

Working in small teams, those getting involved must work together to conceptualise and modify their quadcopter based on a particular environmental challenge – this could be tracking polar bears in the arctic or monitoring ocean plastic.

They will then have to plan the route and navigate obstacles as they fly the quadcopter on a mission.

The GE Aerospace team will also be on site Monday to Friday with their flight simulator and wind tunnel.

A smartphone photography workshop will also be running on both Saturdays in February half term to help youngsters maximise their photography skills. The hour-long workshop will teach basic photography theory, tips and tricks, before heading out into the hangars to practise skills.

Delivered by Chappers Photography, the workshop is suitable for those aged 12 and over. Tickets cost £10 and are available to book online.

Throughout STEM Week families can also try on RAF uniforms, decorate rocket money boxes and have a go at Airfix model making.

People can visit rafmuseum.org/midlands to see what’s on each day.