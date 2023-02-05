More grants up for grabs in holiday club scheme

Organisations providing healthy meals and fun activities can apply for their share of their £854,000 funding pot

Groups in Telford and Wrekin can apply for grants from a pot of £854,000 to run clubs to help families claiming free school meals over the holidays.

The money is up for grabs as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Happy Healthy and Active Holidays scheme, which aims to keep children happy, healthy and fed during the school break.

Organisations providing healthy meals and fun activities, such as sports, arts & crafts, nature or cooking, can apply to the authority for their share of a £854,000 funding pot.

Over 25 local organisations have helped to put on hundreds of holiday clubs attended by around 1,500 children in the past year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: "The school holidays can be financially challenging for families, and some children feel isolated, so these clubs make a difference to those who need it most.

"With the cost of living crisis, these clubs will be more important than ever this Easter.

"This could be your organisation's chance to help support families and make a difference.

"We have a team on hand to answer questions and to support you through the application process step by step.

"Don't be put off if you don't think you nail everything in the criteria; we still want to hear from you.

"We are proud to be on the side of parents during the school holidays - I have heard from parents how children have returned home excited and bursting with ideas after each session.

"With our help, community groups have provided holiday activities and nutritious meals to children for several years.

"This additional funding from the Department of Education allows us to provide holiday clubs on a wider basis."